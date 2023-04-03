Solar solutions retailer sold me a dud - client
Inverter fails to kick in during loadshedding
An inverter that was meant to be a birthday present for a Joburg man has turned to a headache as it fails to kick in during a blackout.
Collins Mkhize bought a 5kva inverter at Africa Megawatt Solar in Kya Sands, Johannesburg, in January as the country had been experiencing months of rolling power outages. ..
Solar solutions retailer sold me a dud - client
Inverter fails to kick in during loadshedding
An inverter that was meant to be a birthday present for a Joburg man has turned to a headache as it fails to kick in during a blackout.
Collins Mkhize bought a 5kva inverter at Africa Megawatt Solar in Kya Sands, Johannesburg, in January as the country had been experiencing months of rolling power outages. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos