Minimum wage not the same as a living wage

Nelisiwe Mase travels 56km a day four days of the week between her home in Makhaza in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats and Cape Town’s southern suburbs where she works as a domestic worker for two employers.

She is the sole breadwinner in her household of four and based on the minimum wage - which increased at a below-inflation rate of 3.8% on March 1 from R15 to R15.57 an hour - she should be earning R2,242 a month.

Code for Africa has a Living Wage calculator, which can help you work out what your domestic worker’s living costs are.

Using the calculator Mase’s minimal monthly needs add up to R4,900, 50% of which would go to food. As is the case for many domestic workers, this is more than Mase earns and more than double what she would earn if she were paid the minimum wage.

The calculator uses the latest Household Affordability Index (May 2019) which estimates that the cost of feeding a family of four a basic nutritious diet is R2,474 a month. This alone is more than what she would earn at the minimum wage.

Mase’s fortunate to earn more than the minimum wage, but she still struggles to survive. She tells Money she has no washing machine, no stove and no oven and still her electricity bill is R500.

As her employers allow her to travel out of peak times, her transport costs are just under R600 a month.

For food, Mase says she only buys the staples like rice and mealie meal, which leaves her nothing for other expenses, including emergencies.

She doesn’t have any debt, and only spends R200 a month on a funeral policy. She had abandoned contributions to her stokvel.

“In the township we don’t talk about money because we are too afraid to hurt someone’s feelings who may be earning the basic minimum. And there are some bosses who insist on paying the minimum, despite the sacrifices we make,” Mase says.

Describing the minimum wage as “very sad”, she says many domestic workers wake before dawn and spend at least two hours in traffic to get to work on time. “Is this worth R15.57 an hour?” she asks.

Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO of National Debt Advisors (NDA), says the lowest earners like domestic workers still live the farthest from their places of work 26 years into democracy and they are the most impacted whenever transport costs go up.

On food spend, Alexanderson says the latest Household Affordability Index tracks two types of food baskets differing hugely in price – a basic food basket for a family of four to survive costing R1,290, and another containing enough nutrients for the family to lead healthy lives, costing R3,127.

“A large sector of South African society cannot even afford the basic food basket. Sadly, this seems to indicate that if those living on the national minimum wage wish to survive, they will have to forego healthy eating habits and vital nutrients,” Alexanderson says.

"It's truly a vicious cycle, as bad nutrition leads to illness which forces workers to take off hours, and even full days to seek help at state health facilities – often losing out on their daily wages," he says.

Mase says she barely survives but keeps afloat by only buying what’s needed, resisting the urge to take on any debt, her employers’ goodwill and her strong faith.