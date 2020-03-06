Quirky strategies to turn your cents into rands

Does talk of saving scare you? Are you daunted by committing to saving a percentage of your salary every month?

Perhaps, the challenge to save just a few rands at a time is more palatable - like eating an elephant one bite at a time.

“A savings culture starts with thinking and planning ahead. Saving and long-term planning can be daunting for some and so it’s often ignored,” Kerry Sutherland, senior wealth manager at Alexander Forbes Financial Planning Consultants, says.

Retirement experts say you should save between 15% and 20% of your monthly income. But if you aren’t up to that, start saving by playing money games and setting money challenges.

A challenge that has become popular worldwide and has made its way to SA is the 52-week challenge which started in the United States.

It allows you to slowly develop your commitment to saving by starting with a realistic and achievable R10 a week, increasing in R10 increments every week thereafter. So you save R10 in week one, R20 in week two, R30 in week three and R40 in week four and so on. By the end of the year, you should have close to R15,000 saved.

If R10 increments are too high for you, try the #10cChallenge initiated by Bright Khumalo, a portfolio manager at Vestact.

“The 10c challenge is easy. You take the day of the year, for example day 42, and you multiply by 10c and save that amount. Meaning 42 x 10c = R4.20. You stick to this on a daily basis and your savings at the end of the year should be around R6,000,” Khumalo explains.