Both spouses must know how bills are paid

Paying the bills is like any other chore - it should be shared by couples.

Both partners in a couple should understand the household cashflow, said Charles Pitt, private client wealth manager at Alexander Forbes Wealth. In many households, one spouse handles all the bill payments.

This can lead to misunderstandings, and arguments, about where the money goes every month, Pitt said.

"Both spouses should understand how much the household spends every month, and how your bills get paid. If you're the one who's usually in charge of bills, take an hour to walk your spouse through your process.

"Show him or her which bills are paid electronically, which are paid by cash, the monthly amounts and due dates.

This won't just help both spouses understand the monthly cashflow, it will ensure that both spouses can handle household finances in the event of an emergency or death of the other partner," he said.