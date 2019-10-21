Complaints about pension funds the highest in 20 years

The office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA) received 11,399 new complaints over the past year, the highest number of complaints received in a financial year since the PFA’s office opened 20 years ago.

This is a 16% increase in complaints from aggrieved members of pension funds and the beneficiaries of deceased members on the previous year.

In her latest annual report, Muvhango Lukhaimane, the PFA, says most complaints related to the failure of funds to comply with the law governing funds and delays in the payment of benefits to members or their beneficiaries.

This, she says, is a “grave indictment” on the pension fund industry’s commitment to treating customers fairly.

In many respects, non-compliance was concentrated in the large funds, namely umbrella funds, funds set up for industry sectors, such as the Private Security Sector Provident Fund, and industry funds, Lukhaimane says.

The non-compliance had to do with funds failing to collect member contributions from employers and their failure to act against an errant employer or responsible person, she says.

Along with the failure to provide basic information to members, such as benefit statements, the levels of non-compliance in large funds called into question the regulator’s policy to consolidate funds, “as it is apparent that the more removed a fund and its administrators are from the ordinary member and employer, the less compliance there is to basic regulatory requirements,” she says.

Such compliance matters should be tackled by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Lukhaimane says.

Abel Sithole, the FSCA Commissioner, says the unprecedented number of complaints to the PFA is of concern and required the regulator’s “undivided attention”.