It's a crime for employers not to pay your pension fund

If your employer fails to pay your retirement fund contributions into your fund, it is a common law crime and you have a right to know and to expect the fund's trustees to do all they can to recover the money.

But, while this theft is common, there are no reported cases of company directors, members of closed corporations or those in charge at companies being held personally liable for the failure to pay contributions.

The issue of outstanding contributions is bigger than the one of unclaimed retirement benefits, Muvhango Lukhaimane, the Pension Funds Adjudicator, said.

She said about two thirds of the complaints lodged at her office relate to employers who have failed to pay contributions. Last year, her office received more than 7500 complaints. The big offenders were employers in the security, cleaning and transport sectors and municipalities.