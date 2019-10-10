Unclaimed benefits: How to find out if you have a share in R42bn pot

In addition, prior to 2001, many funds that had built up a surplus had to formulate a surplus apportionment scheme that sets out how it will be allocated and former members may be unaware that they are entitled to a portion of that surplus.

If you were a member of one or more pension or provident funds during your working career, you may be due for a windfall. You may also be entitled to share in the surplus if you are a beneficiary of a family member that previously belonged to a retirement fund and who left their fund without receiving their full benefits.

But, bear in mind that you must have belonged to a retirement fund that is regulated by the Pension Funds Act. Funds which do not fall under the PFA include the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF); any funds that were created for current and retired employees of Transnet and its predecessor, the South African Railways and Harbours; the Telkom Pension Fund and the Post Office Pension Fund.

Your first port of call to locating any unclaimed benefits that may be due to you should be the fund or its current administrator, says Buitendag.

Sue du Plessis, portfolio head of complaints resolution at Momentum Employee Benefits, says all insurers have an unclaimed benefits division and their contact details are available on the internet.

If you were a member of a pension fund you can ask any insurer to check if there is an unclaimed benefit due to you, she says.

Most funds also use reputable tracing agencies to trace you if you have an unclaimed benefit. The tracing agency will send you the claim documentation and once they have all your documents they will send it to the fund/administrator. The fund will deduct a nominal fee off the value as a tracing fee. The fee varies depending on the insurer.

If you don’t know the name and contact details of the fund or its past or current administrator, you may be able to obtain this information from the FSCA. While the FSCA may be able to help you with information about your retirement fund, you must claim the benefits from your former fund or its administrator.

Buitendag says if the fund that you or your family member belonged to no longer exists, the date when the fund was cancelled is very important.

The FSCA ruled that as of 2007 retirement funds under its jurisdiction which had unclaimed benefits remaining in a deregistered fund, had to transfer these benefits to an unclaimed benefit fund.

However, your benefits may be lost forever because prior to the FSCA stepping in to enforce rule changes regarding unclaimed benefits, many retirement funds had rules that a member’s right to the benefit would lapse if it was unclaimed for a period of more than three years.