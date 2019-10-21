Get off Faf de Klerk’s back‚ hulking teammate Duane Vermeulen urged critics after the Springboks reached the Rugby World Cup (RWC) semi-finals.

De Klerk was instrumental in the Springboks’ 26-3 win over Japan and scooped the man of the match award for his performance.

The scrumhalf was incisive and snappy behind‚ an admittedly marauding pack of forwards‚ as the Boks became the only non pool winning team to reach the last four.

Apart from understanding the Bok game plan De Klerk's communication skills are often overlooked.

Earlier in the tournament the scrumhalf took flak for his performance against New Zealand in Yokohama.

Often the criticism is raised that he kicks too much possession away but that is exactly the instruction under which he operates.

He could perhaps have executed those kicks better in Yokohama.