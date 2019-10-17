No financial plan is like hitting the road with no directions

Having no financial plan is as bad as having no destination logged into your Google maps, financial planner Ian Beere told a panel discussion he facilitated for a group of 20- to 35-year-olds on getting their financial affairs on the right track.

The discussion was part of the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa’s annual Financial Planning Week to create awareness around the importance of financial planning and the value of getting started when you’re young.

“If you are goalless on your journey through life, when you hit that fork in the road you won’t know which way to turn. Equally, there will be surprises along the road and you’ll need to have appropriate protection,” Beere says.

The panel included independent certified financial planners from a variety of private companies sharing their advice on the basics of getting started, how to tread carefully with debt, the importance of being covered and how to look at investments. The main take out was to “spend less than you earn”.

Outlining the origins of the word budget, Greg Sneddon, financial planner and coach, says “back in the day people carried all their worldly wealth in a little leather bag. When they went to the market they knew exactly what was inside that purse. There was no credit and if you didn’t have it, you didn’t spend it”.

The word budget is a diminutive of bouge in French or bulga in Latin which means ‘leather bag’.

Debt

According to Sneddon the most widely marketed thing in the world is not a product but debt – a multimillion dollar industry that aims to get us into debt by playing on our desire for instant gratification.

“Stats show that South Africans are hopelessly in debt,” he says.

Sneddon says people have been found to spend 12% to 18% more when they’re paying with a card or using a cashless platform. When McDonalds first introduced their store card their average spend rate went up by 55% per transaction, he says.