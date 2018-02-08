Red flags to living happily ever after

Be warned: This article might not leave you feeling warm and fuzzy about your valentine. But it might save you a broken heart and a mountain of money.

Dating couples are strongly encouraged to speak openly about their sexual history and HIV status early in a relationship. Yet, you seldom get advised to speak to your sweetheart about money - at least, not until you're really serious.

But having the money conversation when you're madly in love can be tricky, says

behavioural finance specialist Gerda van der Linde.

"Emotion overrides rational thinking. So, you may know, rationally, that your partner indulges in 'retail therapy' but if you're crazy about them, ending the relationship may be near impossible for you."

When assessing financial compatibility, there is no definitive list of questions to ask a potential spouse, but there are some helpful talking points, Van der Linde says.

• Upbringing and childhood: Ask your partner how their upbringing influenced how they relate to money. If your valentine’s parents wasted money, that person may be prone to do so, too. Or their parents’ behaviour may have made them very frugal.

"You also want to know what values, such as a good work ethic, have been instilled. No one wants a partner who thinks they are entitled to a certain standard of living, but isn't willing to work for it."