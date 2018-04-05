Money fights lead to divorce

Many couples squabble over money from time to time - some more often than others - and in some cases, until they divorce.

Various statistics show money as the cause for up to half of all divorce cases and some financial advisers say arguments about money are a top predictor of divorce.

The stress that accompanies financial problems can overwhelm a couple, said Charles Pitt, private client wealth manager at Alexander Forbes Wealth.

"Household spending and budgeting is one of those responsibilities that's best tackled together," Pitt said.

As a couple, if you want to agree on household spending and budgets, the number one thing to do is to have an open and honest discussion about financial affairs in the home, he said.