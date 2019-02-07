Entrepreneurship requires proper planning, sacrifices

I was in awe of how my friends sacrificed the short-term happiness of their families to take a risk and venture into a residential property rental business. They could have squandered the money on a fancy new car or clothes to make themselves look good in photos on social media. But that was not their concern.

Instead, they bought second houses while they were paying off their first home loans. And in doing so, they took the risk of not having enough funds if their tenants went AWOL and skipped paying the rent.

The rental market has its challenges, and tenants who fail to pay their rent on time while your bank keeps on threatening you over your failure to service your home loan can be stressful. Landlords need to take care when choosing tenants to manage this risk.

How you run and manage the finances of a property rental micro enterprise could determine whether you would have the appetite for more residential rental properties.

After buying at least five properties over a period of 10 years, my friends ditched their full-time jobs and started businesses in their areas of expertise.

What was humbling was that they operated their businesses from the homes they share with their families.

They could have easily kicked out one of their tenants and used the rental property for their businesses. Or they could have chosen to operate from some expensive-to-rent office park, bleeding their new ventures of cash.