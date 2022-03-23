Poultry farmer draws ordinary people to benefit from the sector as group

Isondo Farmers members thank themselves for trusting Mokau's invitation

According to statistics released by the SA Poultry Association in 2018, Mzansi’s poultry industry was ranked the largest segment of the agricultural sector, contributing more than 43% of animal product GDP.



In 2020, it was reported that over 3 million chickens are slaughtered throughout the country per day...