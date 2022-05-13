'Make chicken VAT-free to stave off starvation'

The need to make some chicken products VAT-free is more important and urgent than ever.

This is the word from NPO FairPlay, which has reiterated its call to the government to remove the 15% VAT from the chicken portions most consumed by lower-income households.

The call comes in the wake of a recent Sowetan sister publication Sunday Times investigation into the state of child hunger in SA, which found that nearly 200 children under the age of five had died from severe malnutrition in January and February.

The figures showed that KwaZulu-Natal reported 50 deaths of children under five in January and February, the Eastern Cape recorded 32, and Gauteng and Mpumalanga each reported 29. The other provinces made up the other 88.