Farmer dispirited after floods washed away her chickens

The mother of one had 22,000 chickens and now she is left with a meagre 1,500 after the wreck caused by the floods

Poultry farmer Thando Magane feels defeated after she lost her stock of 20,500 chickens during the recent KwaZulu-Natal flood which wrecked her two farms.



Magane, 36, who lives in Durban and is the founder and owner of Fresh Nest Farming, said she is going to need R1,9m to rebuild her two farms, R1,2m to buy new chickens and R350,000 to buy feed for her chickens...