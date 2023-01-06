Crunch time for chicken market as power cuts take toll
Consumers brace for steep price spike
Households and fast food lovers will soon find themselves paying more for chicken as loadshedding continues to disrupt production and supply of chicken at popular fast food eateries across the country.
While KFC has announced temporary closure of 70 of its outlets due to limited chicken supply and Nandos, Wimpy and Steers finding other means to cope, producers of chicken and agricultural experts are now warning that the price of this popular protein will rise in 2023 if the load-shedding problem does not go away...
Crunch time for chicken market as power cuts take toll
Consumers brace for steep price spike
Households and fast food lovers will soon find themselves paying more for chicken as loadshedding continues to disrupt production and supply of chicken at popular fast food eateries across the country.
While KFC has announced temporary closure of 70 of its outlets due to limited chicken supply and Nandos, Wimpy and Steers finding other means to cope, producers of chicken and agricultural experts are now warning that the price of this popular protein will rise in 2023 if the load-shedding problem does not go away...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos