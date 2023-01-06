×

South Africa

Crunch time for chicken market as power cuts take toll

Consumers brace for steep price spike

06 January 2023 - 07:00

Households and fast food lovers will soon find themselves paying more for chicken as loadshedding continues to disrupt production and supply of chicken at popular fast food eateries across the country. 

While KFC has announced temporary closure of 70 of its outlets due to limited chicken supply and Nandos, Wimpy and Steers finding other means to cope, producers of chicken and agricultural experts are now warning that the price of this popular protein will rise in 2023 if the load-shedding problem does not go away...

