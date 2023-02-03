Gratuity payments haunt Joburg, taxman owed R15m
Only R24,499 of overpayments recovered
The embattled City of Johannesburg municipality owes the SA Revenue Service (Sars) more than R15m after it failed to correctly deduct and withhold employee tax on gratuity payments to former staff between 2014 and 2017.
This was contained in an audit report submitted to the city and Gauteng provincial legislature by the auditor-general (AG). The contents of the report were meant to be debated in last week's council meeting but the matter took a back seat because of the motion of no confidence against former mayor Mpho Phalatse. ..
Gratuity payments haunt Joburg, taxman owed R15m
Only R24,499 of overpayments recovered
The embattled City of Johannesburg municipality owes the SA Revenue Service (Sars) more than R15m after it failed to correctly deduct and withhold employee tax on gratuity payments to former staff between 2014 and 2017.
This was contained in an audit report submitted to the city and Gauteng provincial legislature by the auditor-general (AG). The contents of the report were meant to be debated in last week's council meeting but the matter took a back seat because of the motion of no confidence against former mayor Mpho Phalatse. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos