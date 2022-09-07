“Eskom is pleased to confirm that it has successfully recovered the R30m it unlawfully paid to the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund (EPPF) for the benefit of former chief executive officer Brian Molefe during 2016.
“In July 2022 the North Gauteng High Court reaffirmed a 2018 high court judgment that had reviewed and set aside a 2016 early retirement agreement between Mr Molefe and Eskom.
“In terms of the agreement‚ Eskom paid the EPPF approximately R30m to boost Mr Molefe’s early retirement pension payout‚” said Eskom on Wednesday.
“The EPPF‚ the party in the court process with Mr Molefe‚ has refunded Eskom.”
The power utility said it would not comment further.
Eskom recovers R30m pension from Brian Molefe
Image: Alon Skuy
Eskom says it has recovered the R30m unlawfully paid to Brian Molefe’s pension benefit.
