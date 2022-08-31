×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Molefe, Singh should hang their heads in shame

By Reader Letter - 31 August 2022 - 10:09
Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrates court in Ekurhuleni.
Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrates court in Ekurhuleni.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh are going to pay a high price for all their nefarious activities at Eskom. Both these individuals have the intelligence and qualifications to have earned a great, solid and honest income, without having to participate in criminal activity.

Their lives and those of their families shattered. The court case will no doubt be drawn out and tedious but the shame they have brought upon themselves and the country can't go unpunished. A small cell, orange overalls and prison food awaits these corrupt gluttons.

Long overdue but necessary to get the country back on the path of morality.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

Former Transnet bosses Molefe, Singh and two co-accused granted bail of R50k each

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh together with two others have been granted R50 000 bail in the corruption case at the state-owned ...
News
1 day ago

Brian Molefe among 'high-profile arrests' as more Transnet executives join R93m capture case

On Monday morning, the Hawks arrested Transnet “high-profile” executives linked to a R93m case about alleged corruption, state capture and fraud.
Business
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)