Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh are going to pay a high price for all their nefarious activities at Eskom. Both these individuals have the intelligence and qualifications to have earned a great, solid and honest income, without having to participate in criminal activity.
Their lives and those of their families shattered. The court case will no doubt be drawn out and tedious but the shame they have brought upon themselves and the country can't go unpunished. A small cell, orange overalls and prison food awaits these corrupt gluttons.
Long overdue but necessary to get the country back on the path of morality.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Molefe, Singh should hang their heads in shame
Image: Antonio Muchave
Former Transnet bosses Molefe, Singh and two co-accused granted bail of R50k each
Brian Molefe among 'high-profile arrests' as more Transnet executives join R93m capture case
