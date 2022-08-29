Former Transnet bosses Molefe, Singh and two co-accused granted bail of R50k each

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh together with two others have been granted R50,000 bail each in the corruption case at the state-owned entity.
Molefe, Singh, businessman Litha Nyhonyha and former Regiments Capital CEO Niven Pillay were arrested on Monday morning and appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised crimes court where they all applied for bail.
They face charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering relating to their role during the state capture project where funds were moved from Transnet to Gupta-related companies.
In his bail affidavit, Molefe told the court that he is a married man with two school-going children for which he pays R12,750 a month. He also provides for his mother. The 55-year-old former Eskom CEO said he spends over R11,000 a month on electricity.
Molefe also has a civil judgment for which the outstanding debt is more than R400,000 for which he pays R10,000 a month. In July 2022, he had another civil judgment against him for an amount of R5m.
“I am appealing the judgment and have to pay legal costs towards it,” Molefe said.
In August 2022, he had a summons for an amount of over R4m for which he is defending himself.
“I am involved in a dispute with former employers…who are refusing to assist me with legal fees for legal matters that arose while I was employed at both Eskom and Transnet,” Molefe said.
He receives a monthly pension of R52,000 a month and R12,000 from being a director of a company.
He owns an Audi A4, Nissan Navara, Ford Bantam, Harley Davidson and a BMW motorbike.
All four accused were granted bail of R50,000 each on the conditions that they must avail themselves to any dates set by the court, hand in their passports and make arrangements with the investigating officer when wanting to travel outside the country.
The case has been postponed to October 14 to allow the state to give the defence full disclosure of the docket and charge sheet.
Earlier, former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley, former acting CEO Garry Pita, former treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian co-founder Daniel Roy also appeared in the same matter and the case was postponed to the same date.
The charges faced by all 10 of the accused relate to the R93m which Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives.
It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.
The Zondo commission found that the locomotives deal ballooned from R38bn to R54.5bn, and the Gupta brothers allegedly received about R6bn in kickbacks.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Former Transnet bosses Molefe, Singh and two co-accused granted bail of R50k each
Four face corruption case at the state-owned entity
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh together with two others have been granted R50,000 bail each in the corruption case at the state-owned entity.
Molefe, Singh, businessman Litha Nyhonyha and former Regiments Capital CEO Niven Pillay were arrested on Monday morning and appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised crimes court where they all applied for bail.
They face charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering relating to their role during the state capture project where funds were moved from Transnet to Gupta-related companies.
In his bail affidavit, Molefe told the court that he is a married man with two school-going children for which he pays R12,750 a month. He also provides for his mother. The 55-year-old former Eskom CEO said he spends over R11,000 a month on electricity.
Molefe also has a civil judgment for which the outstanding debt is more than R400,000 for which he pays R10,000 a month. In July 2022, he had another civil judgment against him for an amount of R5m.
“I am appealing the judgment and have to pay legal costs towards it,” Molefe said.
In August 2022, he had a summons for an amount of over R4m for which he is defending himself.
“I am involved in a dispute with former employers…who are refusing to assist me with legal fees for legal matters that arose while I was employed at both Eskom and Transnet,” Molefe said.
He receives a monthly pension of R52,000 a month and R12,000 from being a director of a company.
He owns an Audi A4, Nissan Navara, Ford Bantam, Harley Davidson and a BMW motorbike.
All four accused were granted bail of R50,000 each on the conditions that they must avail themselves to any dates set by the court, hand in their passports and make arrangements with the investigating officer when wanting to travel outside the country.
The case has been postponed to October 14 to allow the state to give the defence full disclosure of the docket and charge sheet.
Earlier, former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley, former acting CEO Garry Pita, former treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian co-founder Daniel Roy also appeared in the same matter and the case was postponed to the same date.
The charges faced by all 10 of the accused relate to the R93m which Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives.
It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.
The Zondo commission found that the locomotives deal ballooned from R38bn to R54.5bn, and the Gupta brothers allegedly received about R6bn in kickbacks.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos