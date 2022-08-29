×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Brian Molefe among 'high-profile arrests' as more Transnet executives join R93m capture case

Business Day previously reported 17 people were named in an affidavit the state relied upon when building its case against Transnet executives

By Erin Bates - 29 August 2022 - 09:59

On Monday morning, the Hawks arrested Transnet “high-profile” executives linked to a R93m case about alleged corruption, state capture and fraud. 

In a statement issued at 8am the Investigative Directorate (ID) said the suspects were due in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court at 9am...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...