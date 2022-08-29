Brian Molefe among 'high-profile arrests' as more Transnet executives join R93m capture case
Business Day previously reported 17 people were named in an affidavit the state relied upon when building its case against Transnet executives
By Erin Bates - 29 August 2022 - 09:59
On Monday morning, the Hawks arrested Transnet “high-profile” executives linked to a R93m case about alleged corruption, state capture and fraud.
In a statement issued at 8am the Investigative Directorate (ID) said the suspects were due in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court at 9am...
