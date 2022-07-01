×

Soweto TV's T-Bo Touch and COO take leave

Twala tries to calm down heated staff

01 July 2022 - 08:58

Soweto TV has put CEO Thabo “T-Bo Touch” Molefe and COO Brian Mokoena on sabbatical leave to allow investigations concerning staff grievances to take place.

The two have taken sabbatical leave following claims of staff retrenchments, according to a statement released by the channel's board on Thursday afternoon. The announcement comes after a video of the staff in altercation with board member Sello Chicco Twala was trending on social media...

