Black business welcomes new credit support system
Black business has welcomed the government’s decision to replace the R100bn loan guarantee scheme and allow institutions that are not banks to help small enterprises get credit during the pandemic.
On Thursday, finance minister Enoch Godongwane announced that the scheme, introduced last year, which enabled banks to support companies in distress due to the Covid-19 crisis, had been concluded...
