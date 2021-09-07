Cheers for delivery app and new jobs at Shoprite but blow from July riots endures

Supermarket giant Shoprite has buffered costs related to Covid-19 and civil unrest with innovation in digital and customer rewards programmes.

Announcing an increase of 20.1% in diluted headline earnings per share to 952.5c for the year, CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said on Tuesday the group had increased sales of merchandise by 8.1%.

On the downside, the group disclosed that significant damage was caused to 231 of its stores during July’s civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. As at August 22, the group said 83 stores remained closed.

“Of these, 47 stores have been significantly impacted by fire and the process of reopening for these stores will be mixed. Some may open in the coming months, some may take a year, others will require new premises,” it said.

“Of the total stores impacted we have taken the decision to not reopen in six locations.”