Liberty tops up pandemic reserve amid Covid-19 death claims

The third wave of the coronavirus has necessitated a top-up of insurance giant Liberty Holding's pandemic reserve, which it set up last year to provide for the expected impact of Covid-19 on its business.

In a trading statement on Thursday, the company said: “Consistent with the Beta variant being more severe than the first variants in SA, the impact in 2021 on mortality of the second wave exceeded expectations in the SA Retail and Lib-Hold Corporate businesses.

“This, together with the impact of the current third wave and the associated prevalence of the Delta variant, has necessitated a top-up of the pandemic reserve.