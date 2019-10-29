Lack of shoes births savvy business idea

Young entrepreneur Lekau Sehoana hails from Ivory Park outside Tembisa, a community that has shaped the business savvy mind that he is today.

Growing up, Sehoana struggled with receiving new shoes in his harsh upbringing.

While growing up with his grandmother he was taught how to sew, which became a useful skill when he started pimping out the soles of his shoes.

Sixteen years later, Sehoana's interest in creating sneakers became the springboard to pursue a job as a sneaker creator.

"It was a torn Adidas sneaker and I took that torn part off and redesigned it using denim," says Sehoana.

Although Sehoana essentially recreated the shoe for himself, there was a huge interest in his ability to remodel sneakers which quickly became a business venture for the youngster which he pursued for eight years in his youth.

However, a number of hurdles stood in the way, which halted his business and cost him his matriculation; but 16 years later his love for creating sneakers was re-birthed through Drip SA.