'Youth must do it for themselves'

Dr Musawenkosi Saurombe is living her dream trying to inspire new achievements by the youth.

Saurombe, 26, became the youngest female PhD holder in Africa when she attained her doctorate in industrial psychology at the age of 23 from the North-West University three years ago.

Now as a senior lecturer in the faculty of economic and management sciences at the University of Free State, Saurombe is guiding and nurturing future leaders in business.

Yesterday, as the country commemorated the 1976 Soweto youth uprisings, Saurombe called on young people to take control of their lives and not rely too much on the government.

Saurombe told Sowetan that as much as the government should alleviate youth unemployment, young people should also be proactive in shaping their lives.

"It is very important that we hold the government more accountable, especially after Covid-19. We [youth] also need to strike a balance as young people and ask ourselves 'how far do we trust the government with our future; a future that we know they will not be a part of'." So, it is also important that we as young people take initiative." Saurombe encouraged young people to be highly business-minded.

"There are some people with bright business ideas but simply lack the confidence to execute those ideas. The benefit of having a youth demographic in any nation, which is entrepreneurship-orientated, is that it creates employment.