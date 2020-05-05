Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly

Whenever you saw them in town or at the beach, they always held hands.

This is how Pastor Bertus de Jager from Port Nolloth in the Northern Cape will remember Tony Hilliar and Alida Fouchè, who died at the weekend.

Police said on Monday it was suspected that Hilliar and his fiancée died after consuming homemade beer. Two empty bottles of homemade brew have been sent for forensic testing.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said Fouchè was found dead in their flat. Hilliar, who was found seriously ill, died in hospital.