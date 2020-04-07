Skilful sculptor Wanda Masina happy to be his own boss

After nearly three decades of creating wooden art craft pieces, Wanda Masina keeps falling in love with his work , and says he would never trade his skill as a sculptor for anything.

Masina, 43, sells his art to tourists and locals at popular tourism sites in the Sabie area in Mpumalanga. His main work spots are at Mac Mac Falls and Sudwala Caves.

Masina said after realising the scarcity of jobs in the village, he asked his late uncle to teach him sculpting with wooden, the basic material which is abundant in his area.

"There were no jobs here, if you wanted a better life you had to go to Johannesburg and find a job. But I decided to stay behind when my peers went to the big city because I had to take care of my mom. I managed to pay my school fees with the little I made from trading," Masina said.