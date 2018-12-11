Silverton Three sculpture fenced off

The Silverton Three monument in Soweto has been fenced off to protect it from being vandalised even though the good Samaritan who preserved it is not known.

This after residents, including former award-winning photographer Mike Mzileni, raised concerns about the monument being a billboard for salacious posters by bogus doctors.

Sunday World reported earlier this year how the site, unveiled in 2003 to honour three fallen Umkhonto weSizwe heroes of the Struggle, was desecrated.

“Quick, safe and pain-free clinical abortion, call Dr. Maria”, and “Abortion: quick, same day & pain-free, call Dr Grace”, screamed the posters during our visit.

The Sunday World team also found unsavoury adverts of penis enlargements services pasted on the base of the monument designed by iconic artist, sculptor and former freedom fighter professor Pitika Ntuli, when we visited the site opposite Diepkloof Hall in August.

This week when we revisited the site, we found it was fenced off following the publication of our article. Mzileni said he was happy the monument was now safe from vandals but said he was still concerned that many members of the community did not know about its importance to our Struggle.