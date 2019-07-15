Dumile Feni's daughter sues gallery over dad's artwork

The piece depicted a figure of a nude black man with his hands behind his back, which the papers show was sold by Gallery Momo for R6m at the Cape Town Art Fair.

The second disputed artwork was titled "Hands", which is a bronze piece that sold for R600,000 at the Aspire Art Auctions in April last year. However, Diale said despite all these impressive sales, her father's estate had not received the proceeds of the artworks and she accused Mokoena of ducking and diving whenever she asked about the monies.

She said the last payment from the proceeds of the sales was made in 2013.

Mokoena said he was not aware of the action against him and his company as he had not yet received the papers.

"We will wait for the sheriff to serve us with the papers. All I can say is that we don't owe her any money, and as soon as we receive the papers, we will defend ourself," he said.

As a result of the dispute, she had also asked the court to declare the oral mandate she gave to the gallery to commercialise her father's work invalid and to return all his work.

Diale had also questioned the legality of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the Dumile Feni Family Trust, which she represents, and the gallery. She said she had been advised by her lawyers that the MOU would not be legally enforceable.