Blending art and religion: a look at emerging artist Sonwabiso Ngcai

Emerging artist Sonwabiso Ngcai's ability to blend art and religion with his passion for creating three-dimensional artwork has put him on the map as an award-winning artist.

The 37-year-old sculptor comes from Buntingville, a rural village near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. When he is not sculpting, he spends his time as a lecturer at Walter Sisulu University visual arts department in East London, where he also resides.

He says he can't remember a time when he was not moulding, carving or playing with clay. "My love for creating began at an early age on the banks of the Cumngce River, making clay cows and figurines."

Even though he has been creating artwork his whole life, he says the pivotal moment came in 2004 when he created his first artwork at university and hasn't looked back since.