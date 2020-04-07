Investing in SA: what are the options and how you can invest?

Investing can be complicated. One of the most common complaints that new investors have is that it’s hard to develop an investment strategy that suits their needs.

The two main factors you need to consider before starting to invest your money are: risk and return.

Individuals who have never invested before assume they can double or triple their money in a few years without much risk to their capital. However, the reality of investing is that investment options that allow you to gain large returns also carry higher risk.

Hence, developing an investment strategy is an exercise in figuring out a balance between your appetite for risk and your profit goals.

There are several types of investment products and avenues that are available to the modern investors. Each type of investment has its pros, cons and risks and you should study the terms and details of your investment carefully before investing.

Types of investments options in SA

Here are some of the most popular investment options that are available to South African investors:

Equity or shares

Investing in shares or stocks or equity of a company is a way for you to take part in the success (or failure) of a company. Owning shares of a company essentially means that you own a part of the company.

A company issues shares to the public in return for money that they can use to run or expand their business operations. When you own shares of a company, you can make money in two ways.

You can sell the same shares of the company to a different buyer at a higher price when the value of the shares goes up or you can keep the shares and earn dividends. A dividend is a sum that is paid by a company to its shareholders at regular intervals. There is no guarantee that a company will pay dividends and the amount of dividend that is paid may also vary.

For example: You can buy one share of Prosus (formerly Naspers) for R1,172, and this will make you a shareholder of the company. If the share price goes up to R2,000, then you can choose to sell it at that price and make a profit of R828 per share in this example.

There is no guarantee that the share value would go up; it can even go down in the future.

Investors in SA can buy or sell shares of companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). There are many JSE authorised brokers that you can sign up with to invest in shares listed on JSE.

Property and tangible assets (such as gold or silver)

The most traditional form of investing is real estate investing. Land or property increases in value over time if the demand for that property increases.

Your own home can also be an investment if you own the property. There are two basic advantages of owning your home. You don’t have to pay a rent for being able to live on that property and you can even sell the property at a later date.

You don’t have to directly buy a property to be able to invest in real estate. You can also invest in the real estate market through a real estate investment trust (REIT) or a property exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Since buying a property outright can be expensive, you can invest lesser amounts of money in real estate through a REIT or an ETF. Similar to property, you can purchase tangible assets such as gold or silver, that can increase in value over time.



