Vodacom launches 5G internet service in Lesotho.

Vodacom launched what it said was Africa’s first commercial 5G internet service in Lesotho on Saturday, but said it would only be able to provide a similar service in its home market once spectrum was made available.

Vodacom, South Africa’s biggest mobile operator by market value, said the rollout of the 5G, or fifth generation, standards-based service would provide subscribers in the land-locked mountain kingdom with “fibre-like” internet speeds.

The company said its operation in Lesotho, a country of around two million people, had been assigned spectrum in the 3.5GHz band, enabling the launch of a commercial 5G service.

“What we’ve accomplished in Lesotho is an example of what can be achieved in Africa, should the requisite spectrum also be made available,” Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer Shameel Joosub said in a statement.