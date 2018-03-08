Controversial former Land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane and two others who were found guilty after they defrauded the bank of around R6-million will be sentenced on Thursday.

Mohlahlane and his co-accused‚ former ANC MP Ruben Mohlaloga who is the current ICASA council chair‚ and attorney Dinga Rammy Nkhwashu were found guilty by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of money laundering and fraud in January.

The three men were arrested by the Hawks in October 2012 after it emerged that R6-million paid into a trust account operated by Nkhwashu’s firm in respect of a BEE agriculture project had been siphoned off to Mohlahlane and Mohlaloga.

In a statement issued on Wednesday‚ the National Prosecuting Authority said it commended the prosecutor‚ Advocate Dries Janse van Rensburg‚ and the investigative team for securing the conviction.

“Their sterling work further resulted in the successful seizure of the Schuinshoek farm as well as one of the BMW vehicles that was still in possession of one of Mohlaloga by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU)‚” the statement read.

The court found that all three men had “formed a common purpose to defraud the Agri-BEE Fund and/or the Land Bank”.