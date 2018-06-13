Cellular giant Cell C wants more time to make data expiry changes

Mobile network operator Cell C has asked for more time to be able to ensure cellphone users don't lose unused data, as ordered by the regulator.

The cellphone operator has taken the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to court over its call for network providers to implement its regulations on data expiry.

In April, Icasa ordered network providers to stop taking back unused data from consumers who failed to use it within a stipulated period of purchase.

The regulations were due to come into effect last week but have since been suspended as a result of the court action.

In court papers filed before the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg last week, Cell C's chief legal officer, Graham Mackinnon, argued that they had one month after Icasa had gazetted its amendments.

Cell C is requesting the court to stop the regulator from enforcing the regulations or alternatively awarding them a six-month extension before implementing changes.