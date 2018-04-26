Icasa gives good news for mobile phone users

The country's telecommunications regulator has announced that subscribers will now be able to roll over data on their devices.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) made the announcement in Sandton on Thursday when it released its review of the 2016 End User and Subscriber Charter Regulations‚ which allows for the following:

- all licensees are required to send depletion notifications to consumers when their usage is 50%‚ 80% and 100% depleted;

- all licensees are required to provide an option to consumers to roll over unused data to ensure that consumers don't lose unused data;

- all licensees are required to provide an option to consumers to transfer data to other users on the same network.

- all licensees are no longer allowed to charge consumers out of bundle rates for data when data has run out without specific consent.

This will ensure that consumers are not defaulted to out of bundle data charges which are higher than in-bundle charges.

These changes will be effective a month after Icasa has gazetted them.