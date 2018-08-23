Icasa taking MTN and Cell C to court in fight to drop data costs.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is headed for the court in an effort to see data costs drop.

The regulator’s CEO, Willington Ngwepe, told Sowetan on Thursday that they were seeking an urgent date to hear MTN and Cell C’s challenges to the implementation of new data expiry rules.

Ngwepe said they wanted to see their End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations which were published on May 7 2018 implemented so that issues relating to out-of-bundle data costs and expiry were addressed.

Ngwepe said the court matter had significantly delayed the implementation of the regulations which were aimed at benefiting the consumers. Ngwepe said they have instructed their lawyers to immediately seek a date for the matter to be heard and finalised.

“It’s possible for the data prices to fall, it’s just the timing that’s a bit of a challenge from a process perspective,” Ngwepe said.

“We were hoping this matter would be heard soon in court so that consumer can get the relief sought.”

In June, MTN South Africa and Cell C challenged Icasa’s deadline for the implementation of new data expiry rules, arguing that the regulator had not given the industry enough time to comply with the new regulations.