Ebrahim also stated that Mohlaloga‚ who has also previously served as a leader of the ANC Youth League‚ had also argued that while he benefited from R6-million from the Land Bank‚ the transaction was a loan even though no re-payment agreement existed and there was no evidence of him paying back the money.

Ebrahim said Mohlaloga had admitted to using some of the money to buy two BMWs.

"Mr Mohlaloga also confirms that he did indeed use some money from the R6-million but testified that the payments actually constituted a loan. He confirms that he did not sign any loan agreement and‚ at the time when the matter went to trial‚ he had not paid any money back‚" said Ebrahim.

"He confirms further that he used the money to buy two BMW vehicles and that he did indeed have access to that money in order to purchase those vehicles himself.

"In terms of his representations‚ he submits that the magistrate had very little regard to the legal issues that were raised during the trial."

Ebrahim also said Mohlaloga had blasted parliamentary proceedings against him.

"He further alleges that this opportunity that was given to him to provide representation is merely an act of lip service and the outcome has already being pre-determined by the committee."

But MPs across the political divide have rejected his arguments‚ including his request for him to be placed on "precautionary suspension with full pay".

MPs said the Icasa Act was clear on this matter.

ANC MP and chairperson of the communications committee‚ Humphrey Maxegwana‚ said their report would now be tabled before a sitting of the National Assembly for approval.