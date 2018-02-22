Gigaba 'robbed Peter to pay Paul': Vavi‚ Maimane

The ANC is punishing the poor for its mistakes of the last nine years by increasing Value Added Tax and personal income tax for low income earners.

That's the assertion of DA leader Mmusi Maimane following the tabling of the 2018/2019 national budget in Parliament by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Gigaba announced that VAT would be increased for the first time in 25 years from 14 to 15 percent with effect from April 1 this year while other taxes such as pay-as-you-earn tax for low-income earners and the fuel levy would also be on the rise in the new financial year.

Government was forced to scramble to find R57-billion to fund free tertiary education that was announced by former president Jacob Zuma in December last year with no costing done.