“We‚ therefore‚ decided that increasing VAT was unavoidable if we were to maintain the integrity of our public finances‚” he told the National Assembly.

Parks said Cosatu was cognisant of the pressures the government was seeking to juggle but was concerned that this was coming on the “backs of struggling and middle classes”.

Cosatu questioned why the government had “run away” from increasing taxes for the wealthy and for corporates.

“In essence‚ politicians and their friends have looted the state and now nurses‚ teachers‚ police officers etc. must foot the bill‚” Parks said.

Cosatu said the R9bn budget allocation to the Department of Trade and Industry was also problematic‚ saying the amount was equal to the budget allocated to politicians and their bodyguards‚ as well as to the Department of Arts and Culture and the Department of Sport and Recreation.