When reports of Ford Kugas catching fire emerged back in 2016‚ Mkhwanazi booked her car in to be checked‚ she said.

In January 2017‚ a Ford technician checked her vehicle and assured her that it had no faults. Now‚ she wants Ford to take accountability.

Mkhwanazi visited the Pietermaritzburg branch and was told they would investigate the matter. They have since offered her a courtesy car pending the outcome of their investigation.

“The car was to be delivered on Tuesday. I asked what car it was and I was told that it was Ford Kuga‚” said Mkhwanazi.

She lambasted Ford for what she said was a lack of empathy following her traumatic ordeal in the same vehicle.

“They later called me and offered me a Ford Everest instead but they are not taking full responsibility. All the people I have engaged with say they are not making promises or accepting liability. I really want help‚ not just for me but for other people who are still driving these cars‚” said Mkhwanazi.

“It is a time bomb. It compromises road safety not just for the owners but other road users too‚” she added

Last month‚ TimesLIVE reported that the global motoring giant was is offering to settle the bank loans of Kuga owners whose vehicles have either caught alight or malfunctioned.

The company had been accused of trying to squash a class action lawsuit but the company says such offers are standard practice.

The settlement offers come with a catch - owners who have been approached by Ford have to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the company.

In January‚ six Kuga owners had taken up the offer.

To date‚ Ford has implemented three safety recalls on the Kuga.

Between November 2015 and December 2017‚ 72 Kugas were reported to have caught fire on South Africa's roads. Of the 72‚ six either caught alight or sustained engine and electronic failures after undergoing the recalls. The owners of the six vehicles have had their bank repayments settled by Ford.

Lawyer Rod Montano‚ who was handling the class action law suit against Ford‚ at the time accused the company of using the settlement offer to kill any legal action.

He said he believed the offer was malicious as it was designed to prevent any further faults with the Kuga from entering the public domain and coming to the attention of the relevant authorities.

Ford spokesman Mines Bhagaloo said at the time the non-disclosure agreements were to "to respect our customers' confidentiality".

"There is nothing unusual about this and it is in accordance with best practices and the rule of law that enjoins us to protect information which includes personally identifiable information."