How much of your work day is spent paying taxes?​ Calculate it now

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba presented the annual budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday, and with it the inevitable hike in taxes.

Gigaba announced an increase of 1 percentage point in the value-added tax rate in the 2018 budget, raising it to 15%. The tax hikes are part of a package of measures to raise an additional R36-billion in light of a revenue gap of R48.2-billion in the current year.

But do you know what your taxes are paying for?

Code4SA has built this handy tool so you can see how many hours of your working day you spend on government services and where your money may be going.