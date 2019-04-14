Boxing's reputation taking a pounding

I urge the boxing fraternity to protect the fistic sport with all that it takes, even if it means spearheading a campaign to advise Boxing South Africa (BSA) to revoke some boxers' licences.

I want to steal a few lines from the song Papa Stop the War, sung by the People's Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli and Sello "Chicco" Twala.

"Listen to the voice of reason; now is the time to unchain the minds and hearts. Images of a new dream and society should emerge. This is the voice of concern."

Boxing is a noble sport, the greatest, not for cowards and sissies. Not for useless freeloaders. It is about asserting and affirming who you are.

Some people think boxing is just some stupid and mindless pastime - it is not.

You can see boxing (if you really open your eyes) in every sphere of life.

Unfortunately, it has the likes of Nhlakanipho Gwamanda. Surely we will never win the war to unchain the minds and no images of a new dream in society will emerge if we don't act against the like of Gwamanda.

This is the voice of concern.

Last month Gwamanda went down against Wilhelm Nebe without being touched. He later walked away with purse money he did not earn or deserve.

If Gwamanda has no respect for himself - let alone the sport of boxing, television, sponsors and the fans - why is he still allowed to box?

And what about millions of fans who watched the farce of his heavyweight bout with Nebe live on SuperSport and those who paid their money to watch him at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre?