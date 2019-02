South Africa's bowler Andile Phehlukwayo is our charmza for his magnificent contribution towards SA beating Pakistan to clinch the T20 series.

The designated ice-man took three for 36, and went on to defend 15 off the final over, taking two wickets in two balls to kill off Pakistan's series hopes.

We salute you charmer for being a resolute sportsperson despite the racial slur directed at you during one of the ODI matches.