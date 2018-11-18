Draw makes Bafana's Libya match tricky

Bafana Bafana have left it until the last game to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after their 1-1 draw with Nigeria at the FNB Stadium yesterday.

With the result, Nigeria have booked their qualification in Group E as they are now on 10 points. The final qualification spot in the group will be contested between SA and Libya.

SA are now on nine points while Libya are third with seven points. Seychelles are out of contention at the bottom with one point. That leaves Bafana with two options to either beat Libya at most or play to a draw at the least to qualify for the continental finals.

Bafana will now travel to North Africa to face the emboldened Libyans, who yesterday thrashed Seychelles 8-1, in the deciding game in March.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr had said they were looking for revenge for last year's 2-0 loss, and their play in the opening minutes was exactly that. That 2017 Bafana victory was their first competitive win over nemesis Nigeria with the only other being a friendly in the Nelson Mandela Challenge in 2004. Prior to yesterday's game, both teams had played 13 times with Bafana winning only two and losing seven with four draws.

The visitors had the stronger start to the match and took advantage of Bafana's anxious first minutes. The West Africans used their sheer brute strength to overwhelm Bafana into conceding an opening goal in the ninth minute.