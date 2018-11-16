Masinga urges fans to rally behind Bafana

"It was not only the support of our journalists that were writing positive stories about us; it was coming from politicians and even from churches.

"Each and every time we played, at 1pm the crowd was flocking to the stadium. Automatically, that would give you goose bumps before the game. You feel like 'wow, these people have [put their] hope[s] in me'."

Masinga admitted that Bafana have not been getting positive results of late, hence the fans have stayed away.

But he said even his generation initially struggled with results. He said Bafana needed the fans in the stadium now more than ever.

"Despite that the team is not doing well, despite that we have been having problems in the senior national team, we should learn to be patriotic.

"Patriotism is very crucial. That is what we have to teach our people. When Bafana Bafana play [tomorrow] they need to see a lot of people. Yes, after the game you can have your complaints but you have supported the team," he said.