Flurry of kisses may clinch it

Shwashwi almost gave up on the way to the venue of the 10th Feather awards on Thursday as I got caught up in the toxic mix of rain in Joburg and peak hour crazy taxi drivers.

But I was glad I persevered and when I got to the Gauteng legislature, I saw all the pink feathers out in town in their edgy fashion outfits.

Kelly Khumalo was all cosy with her new man, Chad da Don, whom she kept on kissing every three seconds.

MC Somizi told her it is her contribution of getting us the land back with her white boyfriend.

Shwa hopes to hear wedding bells with this tattooed hunk, Kelly.