It's a girl, says Jessica Nkosi

Celebrity couple Jessica Nkosi and Ntokozo Dlamini have revealed that their little princess arrived a month ago.

Nkosi made the announcement on Instagram on Friday by sharing the cutest picture of her little family.

The proud mama also revealed that their little girl's name is Namisa "Nami" Dlamini. "I love this girl with a love I can't even begin to describe. I'm so blessed, I'm so in love. It's been a month of pure bliss," she said.

After months of speculation, Nkosi first revealed that she was expecting in June.

The fiercely private star said she decided to keep her pregnancy away from the spotlight until she was ready because she did not want it to be linked to any drama.