Safa to take disciplinary steps against Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela

The South African Football Association (Safa) have condemned David Thidiela’s alleged “attack” on referee Victor Hlungwani and undertaken to take disciplinary steps against the chairman of Black Leopards.

The National Soccer League (NSL‚ which administers the Premier Soccer League) have also undertaken to take disciplinary steps against Thidiela once he has been given a chance to respond at an exco and board of governors meeting on Thursday.

Safa‚ the body that administers refereeing in SA‚ said in a statement on Tuesday that they were “disappointed by Mr Thidiela’s flagrant abuse of the match official”.

An audio clip of Thidiela’s alleged abuse of Hlungwani following Leopards’ 1-0 Absa Premiership defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday has done the rounds on social media.